Equal Rights and Opportunities Project (EROP) launched

Child marriage issues were addressed during the launch

Source: Alidu Abdur Rashid, Contributor

Savana Signatures has launched the Equal Rights and Opportunities Project (EROP) at the Nalerigu Chief Palace (Nayiri Palace) in the East Mamprusi Municipality, North-East Region of Ghana to combat human rights abuse.

The 1-year pilot project seeks to eliminate the numerous human rights challenges of women and girls including child marriages, sexual and gender-based violence and child trafficking in our communities.



Key stakeholders including the Naa Bohagu, the Overlord of Mamprugu Kingdom, Ghana Education Service, Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Social Welfare Department, CHRAJ, Imams, Pastors, Assembly Members, Sub-Chiefs who were oriented prior to the launch of the project pledged to collaborate with the organisation to end the menace of abuses on women and girls in their communities.



During a courtesy call on Naa Bohagu, he said that the project was being launched at the right time as the district was bedevilled with issues of teenage pregnancies and child marriages.



He urged Savana Signatures to amplify EROP to reach all communities in the North East Region.



Five communities in the East Manprusi Municipality; Langbinsi, Gambaga, Gbangu, Sakogu and Nalerigu would be benefiting from the project.

The project is supported by the Dutch Embassy in Ghana and jointly implemented by the GH SRHR Alliance in different parts of the country. The Alliance is made up of seven organisations; Savana Signatures, NORSAAC, SIMLI AID, HFFT, PPAG, Curious Minds and Presbyterian.



Delving deep into issues of child marriage



The project launch coincided with a child marriage issue which was been addressed at the Nayiri Palace.



The Chief of Tung, Alhassan Baba Sakpari (Tungrana) who delivered a speech on behalf of the Mamprugu Municipal Education Director, Madam Marry expressed gratitude for the launching of the project in their communities and reiterated Naa Bohagu that the project came at the right time as they are currently addressing issues of child marriages.



He disclosed that, the girl who was given out for marriage is currently in her first year in Senior High School.

He was quick to call on the EROP Manager, Alhaji Rashid Imoro and the Mamprugu Municipal Education Director to pick up the matter and provide counseling to the girl to continue her education.



Way forward



Mr. Rashid Imoro, the project manager mentioned that, the EROP will provide basic education on issues of gender equality, equity and empowerment opportunities for women and girls; promote the enjoyment of economic rights for women and girls; promote the roles and services of Social Justice Institutions for increased utilization; advocate for the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill into law, improvement of maternity leave arrangements and initiate discussions on paternity leave policy, and engender community support for gender equality, equity and empowerment opportunities for women and girls in communities and in schools.



He called on the community members to support the implementation of the project to contribute to the elimination of human rights abuse including child marriages.

Source: Alidu Abdur Rashid, Contributor