Equip students with the knowledge and skills to combat cyber threats - Joseph Cudjoe

The Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe, has called for students to be equipped with the knowledge and skills to combat cyber threats.

He explained that this is a requirement that is necessary for the age of technology the world is in.



Speaking at a SIIMT University College graduation ceremony on Friday, April 19, 2024, he said this set of knowledge and skills, which is something the SIIMT focuses on, will help in the nation’s digital journey as well.



“I commend SIIMT for its dedication to providing quality education and for its role in nurturing the next generation of IT professionals. In a world that is increasingly reliant on technology, the importance of institutions like SIIMT cannot be overstated. You are not just shaping the future of individual lives; you are shaping the future of our nation.



“I am particularly pleased to see SIIMT's focus on cyber security education. In an age where cyber threats are ever-evolving and increasingly sophisticated, the need for skilled cyber security professionals has never been greater. By equipping students with the knowledge and skills to combat cyber threats, SIIMT is playing a crucial role in safeguarding our nation's digital infrastructure,” he said.



Joseph Cudjoe, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Effia Constituency, further urged the new graduates to continue pursuing knowledge in their lives since education is lifelong.



“To the graduating class, as you embark on the next chapter of your lives, remember that education is not just a destination; it is a lifelong journey. Continue to learn, to grow, and to push the boundaries of what is possible. The skills and knowledge you have acquired here at SIIMT will serve as the foundation upon which you will build your future success,” he added.

The keynote speech was delivered by Prof. Nii Noi Dowuona, Member of the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) and the National Accreditation Board (NAB).



Other personalities at the event were the Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, who was represented by Prof Simon Mariwah.



