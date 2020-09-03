Politics

'Eradicate yourselves from slavery mentality' - Mireku Duker jabs Minority on their petition to LSE

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency, George Mireku Duker

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency, George Mireku Duker has lambasted the Minority in Parliament over their decision to petition the London Stock Exchange over the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.

The Minority in Parliament has threatened to take the fight against the Agyapa Royalties deal to the London Stock Exchange because to them, the deal is tainted with corruption.



“We will today [Tuesday] put the London Stock Exchange and the Financial Conduct Authority on notice that this agreement does not meet the minimum requirement of diligence and transparency and minimum requirements of our constitution.



“The Minority wish to state emphatically that the SPV and its accompanying agreements as structured by the current Government is not just opaque but inimical to the interest of the Republic of Ghana. We therefore wish to completely disassociate ourselves with the proposed relationship agreement and subsequent flotation of shares on the London Stock Exchange,” the Minority stated.



But George Mireku Duker has questioned the Minority's logic to petition the London Stock Exchange.

Speaking on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, Hon. Mireku Duker posited that the Minorty's action to petition the London Stock Exchange is because they have a slavery mentality.



According to him, if it's not that the Minority feel they are slaves to the western world, they wouldn't take something that concerns Ghana to London asking ''what do you want them to do for you?''.



"If they're really concerned about Ghana and there is an issue, do you have to write a petition letter to London? What do you want them to do for you? Is it London that's going to speak for you or are the people of London wiser than us? This slavery mentality hasn't been eradicated yet; it's just sad and we're unnecessarily exposing ourselves to the outside world! So, what's the purpose of the petition to London?" he further questioned.





