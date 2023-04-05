Eric Opoku to go unopposed as sole contender disqualified for forgery

Member of Parliament of Asunafo South, Eric Opoku

The Ahafo Regional Vetting Committee of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disqualified the former District Chief Executive, Christian Oppong Frimpong, one of the aspirants who filed a nomination to contest the party's primaries in the Asunafo South Constituency.

According to the committee, Christian Oppong Frimpong forged over 25 delegate signatures on his nomination form to qualify him to contest the Asunafo Constituency.



Speaking in an interview, Nii Boi, who is the Asunafo South constituency elections director;



"After he had submitted his form, we had to go through and we have the branch constituency forms and we had to compare them with that of Christian Oppong Frimpong's forms. After the comparison, we found out he had forged some of the people's signatures.



"We petitioned the vetting committee to consider those things, and after the vetting, they made a decision that he forged signatures, and that is against the rules, and he has been ruled out of the game. She forged 25 names and 13 impersonations of signatories."

Following this development, the incumbent MP, Eric Opoku, will be running unopposed in the 2024 general elections.



11 out of 12 prospective aspirants who picked nominations to contest the NDC's parliamentary primaries in five (5) out of six (6) constituencies in the Ahafo Region were able to file.



Tano South has been put on hold by the party at the national level.



YNA/BOG