Ernest Adomako files nomination forms to lead Okaikoi South NDC

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for Okaikoi South, Ernest Adomako, has reiterated his commitment to work hard to capture the parliamentary seat for the party in the 2024 general elections should the delegates endorse him at the party primaries.

According to him, the constituency is endowed with committed and dedicated NDC members and supporters to drive the transformational agenda of winning the seat.



He underscored his vision after successfully going through the picking and filing of his nomination, among others.



He is optimistic of securing the nod from delegates at the primaries in May and eventually winning the seat.



He pledged to work together with all branch members and supporters and to run an issues-based campaign to maximize votes to improve the party's electoral fortunes.



"We cannot afford to disappoint the people of Okaikoi South and Ghanaians in general by not emerging victorious," he said.



The hardworking constituency executives and their open policy for free and fair elections were acknowledged by Ernest Adomako who also expressed his gratitude to all branch executives for their warm reception and support to win power to liberate Ghanaians from misery and hardship.

He indicated that plans are far advanced to augment logistics to enhance effective grassroot work across the constituency.



Prior to picking and filling his nomination, he paid for two years office accommodation at the cost of seventy two thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢72,000.00), bought a pick-up and a truck with public address system, plus a spinning equipment for the party office.















