Ernest Yaw Anim of NPP wins Kumawu by-election

Ernest Anim Npp Kumawu Ernest Yaw Anim defeated the NDC's Kwasi Amankwaa

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ashanti Regional correspondent

Ernest Yaw Anim of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been declared winner of the May 23 by-election in the Kumawu Consutituency of the Ashanti Region.

The NPP polled 15,264 (70.91%) of valid votes cast as against the National Democratic Congress' Kwasi Amankwaa who had 3,723 votes (17.29%).

Kwaku Duah, the first independent candidate polled 2478 (11.51%) whiles the second Kwaku Duah got 62 votes (00.29%).

The Electoral Commission lead for the poll made the formal declaration of Anim as winner of the poll and by that the Member of Parliament-elect for the constituency.

TOTAL RESULTS FROM THE KUMAWU BY-ELECTION

1. Ernest Yaw Anim (NPP) 15264 = 70.91%

2. Kwasi Amankwaa (NDC) 3723 = 17.29%

3. Kwaku Duah (IND) 2478 = 11.51%

4. Kwaku Duah (IND) 62 = 0.29%

Total Registered Voters = 34,790

Total vVotes Cast = 21,731

Valid Votes = 21,527 (62.45%)

Rejected Votes = 204



