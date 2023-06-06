0
Ernest Yaw Anim sworn in as Kumawu MP

Ernest Yaw Anim Kumawu Mp Elect Ernest Yaw Anim, Member of Parliament for Kumawu

Tue, 6 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ernest Yaw Anim has officially joined parliament after being elected as the Member of Parliament for Kumawu.

He took the oath of allegiance and the oath of a member of parliament to formalize his position.

Anim, who ran as the New Patriotic Party's candidate in the Kumawu by-election, emerged as the winner on May 23. With a total of 15,264 votes, he surpassed the National Democratic Congress candidate, Kwasi Amankwaa, and two Independent Candidates, both named Kwaku Duah.

Amankwaa secured 3,723 votes, while Kwaku Duah (1) received 2,478 votes, and the other Kwaku Duah only managed to gather 62 votes.

The by-election was held following the passing of the previous incumbent MP, Philip Basoah, who died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.

YNA/OGB

