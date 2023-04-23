14
Ernest Yaw Anim wins NPP Kumawu primary

Anim Kumawu Ernest Yaw Anim

Sun, 23 Apr 2023

Ernest Yaw Anim has been elected Parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the upcoming constituency by-election set for May 23.

Ernest Yaw Anim polled 195 votes against his contenders, Nana Ama Serwaa who garnered a 181 votes; Dr. Appiah Kubi’s 10; Dr Aboagye Dacosta’s 27, and Osei Bempah’s 5 votes with 1 rejected ballot.

The New Patriotic Party primary held on Sunday, April 23, 2023, was to find a successor for the late MP for the constituency, Philip Basoah, who died last month.

The Electoral Commission, following the demise, through the constitutional provision, set Tuesday, May 23 for the by-election.

Death of Kumawu MP

Ghanaians woke up to the sad news of the death of Member of Parliament for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Philip Atta Basoah.

The three-time MP is reported to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Tuesday morning on March 28.

He died at the age of 53.

He was one of the absentee MPs in Parliament when the House voted on the approval of six ministerial nominees and two justices of the Supreme Court.

He was a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
