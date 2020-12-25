Error-ridden gazetted document on social media fake – Electoral Commission

Jean Mensa, Chairperson, Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission (EC) says the supposedly gazetted Parliamentary Election results been widely circulated on social media by especially supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is fake.

According to the Commission, the results have been gazetted and can be accessed by purchasing it at the Assembly Press in Accra.



The statement said the fake gazetted documents widely shared online is an attempt by some elements to discredit the Commission and the work it has done with the 2020 election.



A number of gazetted election results is currently been shared on social media with several mistakes.

Some of the notable mistakes are ticking of losers as winner and discrepancies with dates for gazetting the document.



Supporters of the NDC are sharing these results on their social media pages and have since sent the EC to the cleaners describing the work done on the results as rigged and a display of incompetence.