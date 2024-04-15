Eschew any notion of having won the elections already - Prof Naana urges NDC members

Prof Nana Jane in the meeting with the NDC executives

The 2024 Running Mate of the NDC, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has urged members of the party to work hard towards the December general elections and to diffuse their minds of the mindset that they have already won the elections.

She explained that even though there are high hopes and indicators that point that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) can win the December polls, they should not feel complacent and go to sleep.



Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang said this when she met with regional and constituency executives, as well as some members of the NDC in the Upper East Region.



This was after she had represented John Dramani Mahama, the NDC Flagbearer, at the burial service for the late Mark Owen Woyongo, a former Minister of the Interior, at Navrongo.

During the meeting, Prof Naana Jane told the NDC members to “eschew any notion of having won the elections already. I urged us all to rather keep the work going steadily and diligently along the entire chain of the electoral process, until the results have been declared.”



Some of the people in attendance were former and current MPs, regional, constituency and branch executives, and supporters of the NDC.



