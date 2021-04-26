Eschew divisiveness and work together for the people - E.T Mensah to DA members

E.T Mensah with members of the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly

Source: Atsu Kuadey, Contributor

Greater Accra Region Representative on the Council of State, E.T Mensah Region has appealed to members of the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly to eschew divisiveness and rather work together for the greater good of the district.

Mr Mensah made the appeal when Assembly members of the Ningo-Prampram district paid a courtesy visit to officially congratulate him for being elected as the Greater Accra regional representative to the Council of State and also to extend a special invitation to attend their 1st ordinary meeting of the 2nd session of the 3rd Assembly of Ningo-Prampram to be held on the 29th of April, 2021.



On the issue of participation at the local level, Hon. E.T Mensah said administrative obstacles such as bureaucracy and lack of regard for local people greatly hindered community participation in development efforts and that, it is important assembly members involve the people in decision making.

The leader of the delegation who is also the Presiding Member for the district, Hon. Solomon Terkutey Djangmah said the Assembly will continue to tap the invaluable knowledge of Hon. E.T. Mensah in the discharge of their duties as elected members of the people.



E.T Mensah served as MP for Ningo-Prampram for 20 years. He has been a Minister for Youth and Sports, Employment and Social Welfare, Water Resources Works and Housing and also acted as Minister for Education and Agriculture.