Essikado-Ketan residents allegedly snub NDC's Parliamentary candidate

Residents of the Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region, have reportedly snubbed the Parliamentary Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Grace Ayensu Danquah.

After months talking on various media platforms, the moment of truth came when Grace Ayensu Danquah, took to the streets of Essikado-Ketan on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, after she had filled her forms with the Electoral Commission. It appears no crowd or a handful of residents came to cheer her.



In a video, she is seen taking to the streets with a number of cars, sound systems playing music loudly, and a handful of her aides after she filed her nomination forms for the December 7, 2020, parliamentary race.



Not even the sound of music being played in their cars could draw the attention of young people walking along the principal street called Location Road.



Residents were seen unconcerned as Dr. Ayensu Danquah, stood in her vehicle waving to residents in kiosks, stores along the streets.

The NDC Parliamentary Candidate and her team were virtually seen cheering themselves up as no constituent appeared to express interest in their campaign activity.



The incident which happened on Wednesday, October 14 has been met with mixed feelings by electorates in the region.



