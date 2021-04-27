Essikado Omanhen backs Chinese envoy over galamsey

Essikadu Omanhen Nana Kobina Nketsiah V

Essikado Omanhen Nana Kobina Nketsiah V has flayed Ghanaians who accuse Chinese nationals of being responsible for the upsurge in illegal small-scale mining, which has led to the wanton destruction of arable lands and water bodies, as not being honest.

He maintained that it is not a secret anymore that the main architects and financiers of the “despicable act are Ghanaians and not the Chinese”.



The Omanhen insisted that there is no fault with recent comments by the Chinese Ambassador that they cannot be blamed for illegal small-scale mining.



“I met the Chinese Ambassador and he said, they don’t come here on their own accord but it is our own people who invite them to come and even show them where the gold is.”



Nana Kobina Nketsiah V said “and after we say what… they have done nothing, it is we. We should blame ourselves and learn from it”.

The Omanhen shared his frustration when the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, paid a courtesy call to his palace.



His frustration stems from the fact that the small-scale mining sector has enormous potentials that can easily change the economic fortunes of the country because “the mining law is explicit that it is only Ghanaians who can participate in that sector”.



While applauding government for the renewed fight, the Omanhen pledged his unflinching support in ensuring that government becomes successful “this time”.



“…this is not a fight for a particular person or the ministry and government. It is a national fight and for that, I pledge my unflinching support… If Ghana will prosper or not at this moment, depends on your fight against the Galamsey menace”.