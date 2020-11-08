'Establish public university in Nchumuru' - Nana Kanya to govt

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

A retired Training College tutor and Head of Inspectorate Department of Ghana Education Service, Nana Obrimpong Kanya II has made an appeal to government to consider establishing a Public University in Nchumuru in the Oti Region.

The former educationist among other things also appealed for the construction of boarding facilities for the Nchumuruman Senior High School in Chinderi, the District Capital of Nchumuru.



On his part, Paramount Chief of the Nchumuru Traditional Area, Nana Obrimpong Kanya II lauded the NPP government for continuing with former president John Mahama's unfinished projects.



He also congratulated the Akufo-Addo government for introducing the Free Senior High School education, restoration of teacher and nursing training allowances, NABCO, planting for food and jobs, and the ambulance in his district.

Nana Kanya II, however, drew government's attention to the deplorable state of roads in the District.



As a Member of the National House of Chiefs, he also urged government to extend similar assistance to other Traditional leaders across the country.



The Nchumuruhene seized the opportunity to commend government for making Dambai the Oti Regional Capital.

