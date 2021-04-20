Estate developer in court for supplying unsafe borehole water to Abokobi residents

The suspect allegedly supplied residents in the area with untreated water

An Estate developer in Abokobi, Kwabena Atakora, and one other have been arraigned before the Adenta District Court 1 for supplying residents in the area with untreated water.

Atakora, who also doubles as the Director of Integral Associates Limited, the company supplying the said water and Kwabena Assuming, his foreman have been slapped with three charges to wit; non-compliance with notice contrary to section 153 of the Land Used and Special Planning Act 925 of 2016, operating a mechanised borehole water system without undergoing adequate treatment contrary to section 54 subsection,(b, c and d) of Public Health Act, Act 851 of 2016 and constructing a mechanised borehole system without authority or permit contrary to section 94 of Local Governance Act, Act 936 of 2016.



Atakora, the Estate developer pleaded not guilty to all three charges but Asuning, the second accused person pleaded guilty on the first charge. He however denied any wrongdoing with the two other charges.



The two have been granted bail by the Magistrate of the Adenta District Court 1, Her Worship Linda Amissah in the sum of GHc10, 00 each.



In addition to the bail sum, they are to produce two sureties.



The case has been adjourned to May 7, 2021.



Brief facts

The brief facts as presented to the court by Prosecutor Charles Tsatsu were that the first accuse person Kwabena Atakora is an Estate developer and the managing director of Integral Associates Limited at Abokobi right behind the Ga East Municipal Assembly’s office also known as Integral Homes.



He said the second accused person Kwabena Asuming is the foreman in charge of the said estate.



The Prosecutor said, on December 24, 2020, at about 10:45 am, a complaint was lodged by the residents of the above-mentioned Estate about skin rashes and other facial development and attributed it to the mechanised borehole water they use without treatment.



He said, upon the complaint, officers moved to the site to investigate and ascertain the facts.



According to him, inspection and investigation at the site indicated that the mechanised borehole water system was without any formal form of water treatment and also without authority or permit to undertake such a project.



He told the court that, there was no environmental assessment report to justify the operation of the water system.

The prosecutor said, a sample of water from the said borehole was taken and presented to CSIR for Physico-Chemical analysis on December 31, 2020 and the report was collected later.



He said, the recommendation of the analysis however indicated that the iron and chloride values exceeded the WHO guidelines values.



He told the court that, further recommendation, however, indicates that, the water is therefore not suitable for portable use without treatment.



According to the prosecution, upon inspection, a notice of abetment was served on the accused persons to stop the supply of unwholesome water for domestic use but they failed to comply with the notice served.



The said water was still being supplied to the residents after the notice until when re-inspection was conducted on February 5, this year and the accused persons were charged with the offences to appear before the court.