Estate developer to contest Terlabi for Lower Manya Krobo parliamentary seat

Lower Manya Krobo MP hopeful, John Kenneth Ted- Tetteh

A Real Estate Developer, John Kenneth Ted-Tetteh, has been vetted and cleared to contest the incumbent MP for the Lower Manya Krobo, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi in the upcoming NDC parliamentary primaries.

John Kenneth, whose father, Rtd Major Emmanuel Tetteh was the former MP for the area, has vowed to unseat the incumbent MP.



Addressing a section of the media after being vetted in Suhum, he said "my mission for which I chose to come into the 2023 parliamentary primaries is to impact the lives and restore hope to the people of Lower Manya Krobo".



According to him, "I will put in place strategy and programs that will boost the enthusiasm of the grassroots toward the general elections in 2024. Some of these strategies and programs include; series of reconciliations activities, launch of a welfare scheme for branch executive members among others."



He said he will make sure all branch executive members are been trained on campaigning and mobilization strategies.



He added, "I'll be pursuing and lobbying for community developments in terms of physical infrastructure like roads, school structures, etc. I intend to also roll out several policies to tackle the basic challenges facing the socioeconomic development of the people of Lower Manya Krobo in education, agriculture, health, youth empowerment, youth in creative arts and sports amongst others.

"I will also establish Manya Krobo Educational Trust Fundz agriculture mechanization centers and sports complex to unearth talents in sports across the constituency."



The Real Estate Developer who has since donated some amount to support the construction of the party office complex and provide some logistics to the party in the area urged the delegates to give him the nod to be the next MP for the area.



Ever since he declared his intention to contest the seat, the constituency executives have since been divided with some moving to his camp, while the rest remain with MP.



The constituents especially the NDC delegates as gathered are fed up with the MP due to his abysmal performance in the past years and are threatening to vote against him in the upcoming primaries.



Though the MP is doing everything possible to win the love of his constituents, most of the electorates have expressed disappointment in him.