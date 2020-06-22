General News

Ethiopian Airlines to evacuate US citizens in Ghana by June 26

The U.S. Embassy in Ghana has hinted American citizens and permanent residents of the US about a special commercial flight billed to leave Kotoka International Airport direct to Newark Liberty International Airport on June 26, 2020.

This is a special commercial flight operated by Ethiopian Airlines and not a U.S. Government-chartered or -funded flight, a Press Statement by the US Embassy cleared.



“Interested U.S. citizens and LPRs must purchase tickets directly from Ethiopian Airlines by visiting their ticket office in Accra” the statement added.



Over 1,400 American citizens and permanent residents of the US were evacuated in a similar fashion from Ghana by the US Embassy in April.



This comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the full statement



Location: Ghana



Event: Special Commercial Flight to the United States Available on Ethiopian Airlines



While Ghana’s borders remain closed until further notice, the U.S. Embassy in Accra is aware of an upcoming special commercial flight operated by Ethiopian Airlines on June 26, 2020, from Kotoka International Airport direct to Newark Liberty International Airport.

This is a special commercial flight operated by Ethiopian Airlines and not a U.S. Government-chartered or -funded flight. To be eligible for this flight, you must be a U.S. citizen with a valid U.S. passport or a U.S. Legal Permanent Resident (LPR) with a valid permanent resident (green) card. Interested U.S. citizens and LPRs must purchase tickets directly from Ethiopian Airlines by visiting their ticket office in Accra:



· Ethiopian Airlines City Ticket Office



Location: Cocoa House Ground Floor, Kwame Nkrumah Avenue – Accra, Ghana



Phone: +233 24 242 6303 and +233 30 266 4856/7/8

Working Hours:



Monday – Friday: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM



Saturday: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM



Sunday: Closed

. Fare Amount



Economy Class – USD $1350



Business Class – USD $2840



The embassy continues to explore every option to help U.S. citizens and LPRs return to the United States. We will release updated information on potential flight options as it becomes available.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.