Eugene Arhin donates school desks to Bawjiase Arabic schools

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin, has fulfilled a pledge he made in March to an audience in Bawjiase, when he presented forty (40) 3-in-1 desks to the students in the schools.

The desks can seat a total of 120 students.







Presenting the desks to Sheikh Mustaf, Eugene Arhin recounted his visit to the Bawjiase Zongo Chief in March this year, where the request for school desks and plastic chairs were made.

Having already delivered 100 plastic chairs to the Bawjiase Zongo Chief, Mr Arhin on Monday, 19th April, made good on his promise and delivered forty (40) desks to assist students in the two schools to learn.



Mallam Mustaf, in his remarks, prayed for God’s blessings for the life of Mr Eugene Arhin, noting that this is the first time such assistance has been made to the schools by an individual since their establishment.