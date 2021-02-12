Eugene Arhin made me undergo permanent sterilization but he now has a child with someone else – Gloria Arhin

Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency

Wife of the Director of Communications at the Presidency Eugene Arhin, Gloria Arhin has said that her husband tricked her into undergoing a procedure that has made her infertile.

According to her, her husband claimed he was not ready for any children after they gave birth to their third child and therefore convinced her to undergo the Tubal Ligation/Female sterilization; a procedure that makes it impossible for the petitioner to get pregnant again.



However, after undergoing the procedure, Gloria Arhin indicated that her husband who claimed not to be interested in giving birth to more children went ahead to impregnate one of his numerous concubines.

Apart from this she alleges that the Director of Communications at the Presidency beats her in the presence of their children and has since left their matrimonial home.



She indicated that her husband banned her from stepping foot on any of the landed properties are acquired during their marriage.