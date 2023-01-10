Eugene Arhin's deputy confirms interest in Ablekuma Central seat

Jefferson Sackey and President Akufo-Addo

Deputy Director of Communications at the Presidency, Jefferson Kwamina Sackey, has confirmed a long-held rumour that he has ambitions of going to Parliament.

The former TV journalist posted a photo on his Twitter handle on January 5 with the inscription, "The Next Bold Step" whiles the tweet was captioned "So help me God."



Rumours started making the rounds since last year that he was interested in the seat currently occupied by Hon. Dan Abdul-Latif of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He would, however, have to secure the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket at primaries expected to he held sometime this year.



A Canadian lawmaker, Matthew Green, quoted his tweet with an endorsement message that read: "Mee kyea wo Ghana. I had the privilege of first getting to know @jeffsonsackey back in 2014 for his series on @JoyNewsOnTV.



"He is a masterful communicator. I know him to be a man of integrity with a deep passion for serving the good people of Ghana and wish him well. #Ablekuma."

At least two presidential aides from the first term of the Akufo-Addo government contested and won Parliamentary seats in the 2020 elections.



The two were deputy chiefs of staff Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye.



Sackey's boss, Eugene Arhin is also lacing his boots to contest in the Awutu Senya West constituency.





He is not new to NPP politics, in 2007 he was a member of the then-candidate Akufo-Addo media team that projected him as the next President of Ghana.



He was the lead voice in all his campaign commercials and was host of Nana’s Diary, a weekly TV show that looked into the achievements of the Kufuor-led NPP government and the campaign activities of Nana Akufo-Addo.



In the 2012 and 2016 elections, Jefferson Sackey was available again and brought his rich media experience to bear to help the NPP.



He was subsequently appointed a Deputy Director of Communications at the Presidency to assist his boss, Eugene Arhin who is heading the Directorate.



Jefferson has a rich media experience, starting from TV Africa and Joy FM to CNN and Deutsche Welle television as the West African Correspondent among others.

He has travelled widely and has covered many international and high-profile events across the globe.



On governance and matters at the Presidency, Jefferson has been responsible for the media image of the President, defends government and explains to the citizenry many government policies and programmes through the Presidential Diary, a TV series.



With additional files from Citi News



