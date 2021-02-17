Eugene Arhin’s wife abandons claims of being physically abused by her husband in amended divorce suit

Eugene Arhin is the Acting Director of Communications at the Presidency

The estranged wife of Eugene Arhin, Acting Director of Communications at the presidency, Jubilee House Gloria Assan Arhin has made a “u-turn” on claims she was physically abused by her husband during their marriage.

In her initial petition to the court, she alleged that the respondent verbally, emotionally, psychologically and physically abused her in the presence of their children.



She has however withdrawn the claim of physical abuse in her amended divorce petition following Eugene Arhin’s request for her to prove such claims in his response to the petition.



Aside withdrawing the physical abuse claims she also withdrew some list of properties she stated belonged to her husband.



In her first petition, she indicated that Eugene Arhin owned a 5-bedroom residential property at East Legon which was supposed to be the matrimonial home of the couple, a 4-storey building comprising of 16 separate flats at Bubuashie, Accra, an ongoing storey building comprising of 16 separate flats at Tuba, Kasoa, a storey building comprising of apartments located at Teshie, Accra, a residential property located at the AU Village at La, Accra, other houses at Senya Bereku in the Central Region and Ada Foah in the Greater Accra Region and Ford F150 vehicle.



But she, however, changed her initial claims to state that the 5 bedrooms uncompleted house is at Santor in the Kpone Katamanso District.



Gloria Assan Arhin who has been married to her husband since 2016 claims, filed for a divorce.

Gloria Assan Arhin alleged that her husband had left home for the past two years and has resorted to engaging in extramarital affairs with one Chantel Kudjawu (Gertrude Gbajo).



“That prior to leaving the home, the Respondent on some occasions spent the night with these ladies and also did not sleep in the house and when I confronted him on it, he yelled at me and sometimes verbally, emotionally, psychologically and physically abused me in the presence of our children. Respondent told me in one of his verbal abuses that I was not woman enough for him that is why he is involved with these other women.” The petitions stated



Mrs Gloria Assan Arhin further noted that she had to do extra side jobs to mobilize enough funds for the maintenance and management of the home when their marriage faced financial challenges in the early stages.



But shortly after becoming the Director of Communications at the Presidency, the Petitioner indicated that her husband started behaving very unusual, claiming he is no longer interested in the marriage. She also stated that all the efforts by the parties and their families for an amicable resolution have all failed.



Mrs Arhin also alleged that the “Respondent informed the Petitioner that he had to travel to pursue a course at George Town University, a claim which Respondent knew very well to be false and only used it as a means to travel out of the country to spend time with one of his mistresses and his other child.”



“On one occasion, after Respondent came for the children to spend time with them, the older child informed me that while they were with the Respondent, there was another lady in the house by name Grace whom the Respondent kissed continually in their presence,” Mrs Arhin stated in the petition to the high court.

Mrs Gloria Assan Arhin, who is a mother of three has prayed the court to dissolve the marriage, order her husband to surrender three of his estate properties and also pay her a sum of GHS2 million as compensation among other things.



Eugene Arhin, in his response, denied most of the claims, while admitting that he wanted to leave the marriage.



On the issue of the properties, he admitted to owning an uncompleted 5-bedroom House at Santor in the Kpone Katamanso District and a barbering shop at Teshie, which is being operated by his mom to help her make ends meet.



He has also denied having any property at Senya Bereku or AU Village as well as at Ada Foah and Teshie as initially submitted by his wife.