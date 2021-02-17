Eugene Arhin's wife sued GH¢3.5 million for defamation

Eugene Arhin and wife Gloria Arhin

The lady alleged to be having extramarital affairs with Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Chantel Kudjawu has sued the wife of the former, Gloria Assan Arhin for defamation.

This comes after Gloria Assan Arhin in her divorce petition, alleged that her husband was committing adultery with the said lady, Chantel.



The lawyers for Chantel Kudjawu claim that their client has denied ever engaging in the activities alleged by Mrs Arhin.



She is, therefore, seeking among others GH¢3.5million in damages from Mrs Arhin as well as a retraction and an unqualified apology which should be published in the Daily Graphic, as well as the various social media handles and online media that carried the story.



Meanwhile, Gloria Assan Arhin has withdrawn some claims she initially made in the divorce suit with regards to properties supposedly owned by her estranged husband.

In an amended petition filed at the Accra High Court on Monday, February 15, 2021, Gloria Assan Arhin claims that there is only one property in contention, which is an uncompleted 5-bedroom house in Santor in the Kpone Katamanso District.



Some other properties she claimed belonged to Eugene Arhin have been removed in the amended petition.



The amendment comes after Eugene Arhin filed a response to the petition made by his wife, asking her to prove claims she made in her earlier submission to the divorce court.