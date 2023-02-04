Eunice Dwumfuor case: FBI probing murder of Ghanaian-American councilwoman

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old Republican member of the Sayreville Borough Council

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is investigating the death of Eunice Dwumfour, a New Jersey Republican politician.

Yahoo News on February 3, 2023 quoted James Dennehy, the FBI special agent in charge of the Newark Field Office, as confirming that the agency is “aware of that incident and we are working with all of our partners in order to find out more about that incident.”



Until now, it was the local police in Sayreville that were fully seized with the investigations into the incident.



The report added that detectives obtained Dwumfour’s phone from the scene adding that they told ABC News that they are looking at the personal, professional and religious aspects of her life in their probe.



New Jersey governor Phil Murphy is also on record as stating: “We’ll do anything we can to track down this murderer.”



Dwumfour was considered a rising star in the Republican Party

Her murder has been widely reported by media outlets across the United States of America.



The 30-year-old, from Sayreville, New Jersey, was found inside her car with multiple gunshot wounds just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.



The police have since said they believe she was the intended target of the shooting, but they do not have a clear motive, the report added.



Eunice Dwumfour, who was a business analyst and part-time EMT, is said to have been elected to the council in 2021.



SARA