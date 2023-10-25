Europe, other developed countries grew through taxes – Asenso-Boakye

Francis Asenso Boakye, Minister of Works and Housing

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has admonished Ghanaians to pay their taxes in order to get the country to the level of developed countries.

According to him, other places like Europe that have seen huge development have done that through the payment of taxes.



“The development we see in places like Europe has been achieved through the payment of taxes. I pray we Ghanaians support the government with honest payment of our taxes.



“Now, when the people pay their taxes, all hands that have a part to play in putting them into the best use for the growth of the country must do so,” he was quoted by 3news.com to have said during an engagement with Assembly Members of the Bantama Sub-Metro of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.



Earlier, the President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Joseph Obeng lamented the expensive nature of taxes in Ghana.



According to him, the way taxes are structured makes it hard for Ghanaians to be compliant.



“Let it not be said that we’re not patriotic – that’s what normally it’s made to look like, no, we understand that we have to pay our taxes but taxes should be affordable. We don’t have to be overpriced out of taxation; we don’t have to be overburdened out of taxation.

“You see even when you’re doing economics our economy is not in isolation among the nations in West Africa. And when they say that our tax to GDP in the sub-region is the lowest, why is it so?” he was quoted by myjoyonline.com.



SSD/ DAG



