European Union presents military vehicles to Ghana

H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Josep Borrelle Fontelles

Source: Chris Koney, Contributor

The African continent is currently witnessing emerging threats and challenges including issues around the lack of youth inclusion, migration, regional imbalances, extractives, the fragility of political institutions, and several others. However, top of this list is managing the competition for power, security, and land.

In a bid to help strengthen security across the content as well as the promotion and maintenance of peace and security, the European Union (EU) presented 105 military vehicles to the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday 28th October 2023 at a brief ceremony in Accra, Ghana.



The presentation was done by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security, Josep Borrelle Fontelles, who had a political dialogue with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo based on shared interests.



He also met the Minister for Defence, Hon. Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of National Security, Hon. Albert Kan-Dapaah, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, to discuss solutions to issues of common interest, including the political and security situation in neighboring Sahel and the coastal countries.



Presenting the military vehicles, Mr. Borrelle indicated that the vehicles, worth over EUR 20 million, demonstrate the EU’s commitment to strengthening the security and defense partnership between the EU and Ghana, and adds a new dimension to the longstanding partnership of over sixty-five years.



“We are hopeful these military vehicles will enhance the capabilities of the Ghana Armed Forces, and also ensure the security of the Ghanaian people and those in the wider region. Other critical military equipment will be delivered soon, including equipment for intelligence and surveillance, military engineering, explosive ordnance disposal, as well as electronic warfare systems”, he emphasised.



Mr. Borrelle added that the presentation is part of a broader package, worth EUR 616 million, to strengthen defence and security of the four coastal countries of the Gulf of Guinea. In addition, it complements the longstanding support from the European Union to ECOWAS, and to the Accra initiative, as the EU supports African solutions to African problems.

On his part, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated that "it is imperative to understand that no single country can confront the terrorist threat on its own, Collaborative efforts among nations facing this challenge and a critical support from partners such as the European Union who share our security concerns, remain crucial in mitigating the terrorist threat in the West African region."



The delivery complements ongoing activities to strengthen the security sector in Ghana and to prevent and counter violent extremism, to strengthen border security and to fight against terrorism. Moreover, it is in response to a request by Ghana in the face of regional insecurity, violent extremism as well as prevent the spill over of conflict happening across the Sahel region.



The EU offers Ghana a strategic partnership for the future, with support on youth empowerment, digital technology, health, and science. The EU supports the local production of vaccine and pharmaceutical products in Ghana. With the construction of a new vaccine manufacturing plant, Ghana is on track to become a major producer of vaccines, not only for Ghanaian citizens but for the entire African continent.







