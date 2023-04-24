Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira MP commissions CHPS Compund at Akango-Duale

Executives captured in a photo

The opposition Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency of the Western Region, Kofi Arko Nokoe, has commissioned an ultra-modern Community-based Health Planning Service (CHPS) compound at Akango-Duale in his constituency to save lives.

In addition, the MP commissioned a potable water project for the management of the health facility (Akango-Duale CHPs Compound).



The health facility has a general Outpatient department (O.P.D), a unit for family planning, reproductive and child health (R.C.H), consulting room, medical records room, a dispensary, two kitchens, staff accommodation, a washroom for staff and a washroom for clients.



Performing the official opening ceremony of the health facility, Kofi Arko Nokoe commended the chiefs and residents of Akango and Duale communities for providing massive support to the contractor to finish the project on time.



"In fact, I'm very proud of the Chiefs and people of Akango and Duale, they supported the contractor to complete the project on time and I can say it the good people of Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira are very supportive", he acknowledged.



The MP took the opportunity to commend former NDC Evalue-Ajomoro MP, Mr. Tanikyi Kesse and former Nzema East MCE, Rev. James Ackah Cobbinah for starting the project.

He also seized the opportunity to urge the management of the facility to take proper care of it to save lives in the two communities, Akango and Daule.



"This facility is a nice one and we need to maintain it so I will take this opportunity to appeal to the management of it to take proper care of it to save lives", he stated.



He promised to provide the facility with a security post to protect the staff and clients of the facility.



"I have taken note of security concerns raised by the Acting Municipal Health Director, I will make sure there is security at the facility so I will tell my Acting Municipal Health Director and her staff not to worry about it", he said.



Kofi Arko Nokoe who became the MP for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency in January 2021, seized the opportunity to pledge to establish more CHPS Compounds in the constituency.

"So many communities in Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency here don't health facilities and it is my major concern I'm working assiduously as an opposition MP to provide CHPS Compounds for other communities", he emphasized.



He also pledged his commitment and readiness to complete any project started by his predecessors in the constituency to benefit all.



"When I was campaigning in 2020, I said if Am elected as MP I would complete the abandoned projects started by my predecessors, I entitled it as 'I will build upon what I came to meet' and I'm on it and very soon I will commission a lot of projects in Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency", he said.



Kofi Arko Nokoe popularly known in the area as a submarine politician called on his constituents to rally behind him in prayers to develop the area.



"All of you know that I'm in opposition but I'm doing my best to develop the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency so I will ask your support and prayers, pray for me always, pray for NDC MP for Jomoro, Dorcas Afo-Toffey and NDC NDC for Ellembelle, Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, our leader and also pray for His Excellency John Mahama to win the 2024 elections and if NDC comes to power in 2025, the three Nzema Constituencies will benefit a lot", he stated.

The MP advised the youth at Akango and Duale farming communities to emulate from him by taking their education seriously.



"Nobody thought I, Kofi Arko Nokoe could become MP for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency because I'm young so I will the youth in these communities to learn from me because if today I'm the MP for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira then some years to come some of our youth here can become MP. Since I'm the first youth to become MP in Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira, if I disappoint the constituency, I have disappointed you the youth so I will not disappoint you at all, take your education seriously", he counseled.



The Acting Municipal Health Director of Nzema East Municipality, Mrs. Margaret Essoun commended the MP, Kofi Arko Nokoe for the project.



She said currently the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency has twenty-five CHPS compounds and pleaded with the MP for the area to try his possible best to construct more for them.



She urged the residents to patronize the facility. She also promised to post a midwife to the facility to take care of pregnant women as soon as possible.

Moreover, the Chiefs and people of Akango and Duale thanked the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira MP, Kofi Arko Nokoe for completing and commissioning the project for them.



They pledged to rally behind the MP to succeed in his endeavors.



The Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira MP was accompanied by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency, Dorcas Afo-Toffey, NDC Western Regional Organizer, Charles Fordjoe, NDC Western Regional Women's Organizer, Gladys Egyir, NDC Western Regional Deputy Organizer, Ellembelle NDC Constituency Deputy Women's Organizer, Gifty Araba Kwofie, Jomoro NDC Constituency Chairman, Anthony Armah Benle, Jomoro NDC Constituency Organizer, Benedict Boadi, Jomoro NDC former Constituency Communications Officer, Patrick Ellonu, some NDC Constituency Executives led by their vice Chairman, the former MCE for the Rev. James Ackah Cobbinah among others to inaugurate the health facility.