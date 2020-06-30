Religion

Evangelical Presbyterian Church commissions ministerial candidates into the ordained ministry

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana (EPCG) as part of its discipleship mission of propagating the Gospel on Sunday, June 28, 2020, commissioned fourteen (14) ministerial candidates to serve in the church.

The new pastors comprise twelve (11) males and three (3) females who have received theological training at The Trinity Theological Seminary Legon and E.P Theological Seminary, Peki.



The commissioned pastors will serve a two year probation period prior to their ordination by the church.



As Commissioners, they are barred from officiating marriages under the Ordinance until after their probationary period and subsequent gazetting.



They are Rev. Bless Kwaku Mensah, Rev. Albert Kumah, Rev. Edith Agbe, Rev. Eunice Ndo, Rev. Christopher Kugbe, Rev. Edem Dornya, Rev. Divine Botsoe Hogba, Rev. Frank Adzima, Rev. Ruby Biekro, Rev. Harrison Nyalemegbe, Rev. Kafui Owusu, Rev. Michael Ayeto, Rev. Felix Soglo and Rev. Combatant Yao Adzra.



The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church, Rt. Rev. Dr. Seth Senyo Agidi spoke on the sermon theme “Sacrificial Life”.



He expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to hold the commissioning despite fear of the Coronavirus and the challenges it presents to the church and world at large. He emphasized the importance of the call to all believers to strive selflessly to win souls for the kingdom of God at all times and seasons.

He noted that the focus of a sacrificial life is that everything else is secondary to following Jesus Christ. He reminded the commissioners that they have been called to be in the frontline of saving souls and must desist from unhealthy competition, desires to accumulate wealth wrongfully and reflect the life and ministry of Jesus Christ.



Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Amey, Clerk of the General Assembly presented the Candidates. While administering the commissioning rites, Rt. Rev Dr. Seth Senyo Agidi charged the pastors to be steadfast in prayer, have faith and trust in the Lord, and selflessly proclaim the word of God especially in these trying times when Godly comfort and support is crucial to overcome the varied challenges the pandemic poses.



Rev Bless Kwaku Mensah, the representative of the probationers expressed appreciation to the church, families and well-wishers for their contribution overtime. He entreated all Evangelical Presbyterians to rally behind them as they serve to grow the church qualitatively and quantitatively.



The historic event was streamlined online with strict adherence to the government restrictions on gatherings in the Covid-19 period having limited attendees including the Presbyter Executive, 5 Synod Moderators, Ag. Director of Administration, Ag Director PESR and a former Moderator Very Rev J.Y. Ledo.



The Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana was founded in 1847 by the North German Missionary Society (Bremen Mission).



The church has congregations nationwide and abroad with a visionary statement to be a dynamic agent of God leading in the Great Commission to bring light where there is darkness by holistic propagation of the gospel.

Source: EP Church Ghana

