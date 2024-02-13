Evangelist Kofi Acheampong storms Ghana for 'Offinso Gospel Crusade'

Evangelist Kofi Acheampong

Source: Fiifi Adinkra, Contributor

Leader of the World Evangelistic Ministry, Evangelist Kofi Acheampong, is scheduled to be in Ghana for the mega crusade dubbed “Offinso Gospel Crusade.”

The World Evangelistic Ministry undertakes crusades in all parts of the world as part of its mission to rescue the perishing and bring miracles to the doorstep of people in need.



Ghana has been a beneficiary of these efforts to save those in sin while showing them the light. The “Offinso Gospel Crusade" will be the fifth edition in Ghana.



Other benefiting countries are Switzerland, Australia, Tanzania, and many states in America. Evangelist Kofi Acheampong, with his evangelism team World Evangelistic, promises to take the Gospel to other countries shortly.



“Offinso Gospel Crusade” will be held at the Christian Methodist Park, also known as Crimetho Park, at Offinso in the Ashanti Region from the 12th of March to the 15th of March 2024. The crusade is expected to win souls for Christ, heal the sick, and bring salvation to the people of Ghana.



Born in Ghana but living in the United States, Evangelist Kofi Acheampong has been a full-time minister of the gospel since 2016.

His strange encounter with God in 2011 has grown his passion for soul-winning, leading to the organization of many crusades to spread the gospel further.



Evangelist Kofi Acheampong and all at the World Evangelistic Ministry are inviting all and sundry to Offinso to try Jesus and receive salvation, miracles, and healing.



Below are some videos of the wonderful works God is using Evangelist Kofi Acheampong to do in this end time.



