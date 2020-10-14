Evangelist apologizes to Despite for ‘blood ritual’ prophecies

CEO of Despite Group of Companies, Dr Osei Kwame Despite

Self-acclaimed evangelist Emmanuel Kwame Addai has rendered an apology to the CEO of Despite Group of Companies, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, for accusing him of using blood donations for rituals and also to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for alleging that he kills some of his sub-chiefs.

Kwame Addai during a live session on his Facebook page Wednesday took that opportunity to apologize to all the prominent people he has wrongly accused.



“I want to take this opportunity to apologize to Asantehene Osei Tutu II and Osei Kwame Despite, about framing prophecies about them that they are occults who want the downfall of the country,” he said.



“I just wanted to trend on social media for Ghanaians to hear about me. I have regretted now about those fabrications I made about these prominent people in our society.

“Anybody who talks about the Asantehene always get hype on social media, so I took that opportunity. I lied about God revealing to me that Asantehene killed his paramount chief.



“Somewhere last year, I lied that God has revealed to me that Osei Kwame Despite uses the blood donations done by his media house for money rituals. This got people scared and had certain assumptions about blood donations in the country. I did all these because I wanted to trend on social media,” he added.