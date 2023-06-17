0
Menu
News

Even Bawumia agrees Mahama solved 'dumsor' - John Jinapor

Bawumia Jinapor Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Jinapor

Sat, 17 Jun 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

NDC Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu constituency, John Abdulai Jinapor says former President John Dramani Mahama is widely known for solving the excessive power fluctuation in Ghana, 'Dumsor' before leaving office.

According to him, claims that the NPP government inherited 'dumsor', a persistent, irregular, and unpredictable electric power outage and managed to solve it in their first term is untrue.

Ghana’s national power outages reached a crescendo between 2014 and 2015 during the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama era.

To arrest the situation, the then Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration entered into several Take-or-Pay contracts that have compelled Ghana to pay GH¢12 billion for power.

However, the PPA appears to be now biting the country’s economy harder.

Recently, the World Bank reported that these PPAs have contributed significantly to the economic woes of Ghana.

Currently, Ghana has an installed power capacity of about 5,000 megawatts and dependable capacity of about 4,700MW with the all-time high peak demand of 2,700MW.

John Jinapor, who served as deputy Minister for Power during Mahama's era, said there are documents to back former President Mahama's interventions in completely solving the situation.

He said in NEAT FM's morning show, Ghana Montie that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has admitted that Mr. Mahama solved the infamous 'dumsor'.

"Bawumia even agrees that President Mahama solved Dumsor," John Jinapor said.

Listen to interview below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Don't allow Mahama to come close to presidency – Annoh-Dompreh
Nogokpo's 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare expires
Why is Frimpong-Boateng being prosecuted? – Prof Adei quizzes
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi