Even Nana Konadu knows I am the original founder of NDP – Owusu-Cobbiah claims

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings

A senior member of the opposition National Democratic Party (NDP), Richard Owusu-Cobbiah, says he is the founder of the party and not its two-time Presidential Candidate Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, as has been widely reported.

“I want to put on record without any equivocation that I am the original founder of the NDP,” he stated on Monday, February 22 following a description of him by NDP’s General Secretary Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong as an impostor.



“I am not an imposter and I will never claim ownership of what does not belong to me.”



This started after Mr Owusu-Cobbiah appended his signature as a Founding Father of NDP to a letter announcing a joint-demonstration by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NDP against the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) and justices of the Supreme Court. The demonstration is scheduled for Thursday, February 25.



But Alhaji Frimpong had observed that Mr Owusu-Cobbiah does not have the locus to represent NDP.



“I do not have time for that secretary-general because he does not merit my precious attention,” Mr Owusu-Cobbiah stated.



“Nana Konadu should rather challenge my role in the formation of the NDP which I doubt she could boldly do.

“All documents and correspondences between me, Nana Konadu and [her daughter] Yaa Asantewaa are intact and if they dare me, I will prove to the world.”



He said he could not have appointed all Ashanti Region executives at the time if he were not a Founding Father.



“I signed the EC Registration Documents as a Founder and your checks at EC will prove me right.”



He professed to be upholding the ideals behind the formation of the NDP, accusing Nana Konadu and her “cohorts” of doing the bidding of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He said the demonstration will go ahead as planned and “that frivolous statement will not deter us from organising the demonstration on Thursday, 25th February 2021 in Accra”.