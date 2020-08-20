Politics

'Even a witch will appreciate Akufo-Addo’s works' – Kwamena Duncan

Following accusations from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presentation on the number of infrastructures built during their first term in office, Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has clapped back at them.

The NDC had earlier stated that Vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presentation at the Town Hall meeting, Tuesday, August 19, 2020, was full of lies and most of the things said were plagiarised from them.



Reacting to this, the Central Regional Minister said even evil spirits know what is good and it is clear the Akufo-Addo government has embarked on many developmental projects.



Speaking on PeaceFM’s Krokrokoo show, monitored by GhanaWeb, the lawmaker said, "Even a witch will appreciate the good works of President Nana Akufo-Addo”.



While praising Akufo-Addo for his good works, he also noted that the President made sure every region had its share of the national cake.

"He picked sector by sector. He took roads and indeed every Region and if you may every district, one form or the other, road construction is going on...The work that the President has done in three and a half years is overwhelming. Take the railway sector and tell me which government, in 50 years back and under the Fourth Republic has been keen on improving the railway sector like the Akufo-Addo government, apart from what Dr Kwame Nkrumah did. Tell me, which government has made major development in three and a half years! Under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, graduates who were home, now have jobs to do and many more social interventions are ongoing to revamp the economy".



He, therefore, called on Ghanaians to give President Akufo-Addo another term to continue his developmental works.





