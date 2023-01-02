28
Menu
News

Even after COVID-19, government is constructing roads - Kwasi Amoako Atta

Kwasi Amoako Atta Roads And Highways Minister Kwasi Amoako Atta.jpeg Kwasi Amoako Atta, Minister of Roads and Highways

Mon, 2 Jan 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Minister for Roads And Highways Kwasi Amoako Atta has stated that despite the hardships and COVID 19, the government has not stopped constructing roads as promised the people of Ghana.

Speaking in Accra, he stated all the regions have had a fair share of all promises made to Ghanaians regarding development and construction of roads.

“It is a privilege for me to state that government has achieved significant improvement nationwide despite our challenges to bare with the deadly pandemic COVID 19”, he stated.

He also cautioned drivers to adhere to road signs to avoid turning the roads into death traps and any casualties during the festivities.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Related Articles: