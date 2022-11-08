20
Menu
News

Even almighty US is suffering - Richard Ahiagbah on Obama's comments about inflation

Richard Ahiagbah Raa.jfif National Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah, has once again stated that the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic are the causes of the economic difficulties in Ghana.

In a tweet shared on November 11, 2022, Ahiagbah, who was reacting to a viral video of President Barack Obama blaming the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war for the high rate of inflation in the United States of America, said that Ghana is not the only country suffering from hardships.

The NPP communication director, however, noted that the government is working to get the country out of the economic challenges it is facing.

“This is the United States of America, and they too are struggling to deal with the post-pandemic and Russian-Ukraine war. Ghana is going through the same, and this government is working hard to fix it,” parts of the tweet read.

In the said video, which was from a campaign event in Georgia, US, President Obama attributed the high inflation in his country to the Russian-Ukraine war and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Inflation is a real problem right now. And by the way, it is not just here in America; it is worldwide. It is one of the legacies of the pandemic. The laws of demand and supply got messed up and wreaked havoc on supply chains.

“And then you have a war in Ukraine that is not only engaging incredible cruelty to the people of Ukraine but has also sent energy prices through the roof. So we are seeing gas prices go up, grocery prices and that takes a real bite out of pay checks,” Obama said.

View Ahiagbah’s tweet plus a video of Obama’s remarks below:



You can also watch this edition of GhanaWeb Special:

You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



IB/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bullgod sues Shatta Wale for defamation
How Nunoo-Mensah was prevented from speaking to Akufo-Addo
Otto Addo's possible 26-man Black Stars squad for 2022 World Cup
How Tolon MP fraudulently used Master Card of Cameroonian to purchase items
Anas to premiere new galamsey investigation on Nov 14
Economic crisis: Will Ghanaians vote for you- Delay asks Kwabena Agyepong
I’m glued to my seat in Parliament – Adwoa Safo tells constituents
Why Dr. Bawumia was booed during Hogbetsotso Za
Watch Adwoa Safo's first public appearance upon return
Why Ghana officially has a 322-person delegation attending COP 27 in Egypt
Related Articles: