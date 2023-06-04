Even as veep he has proven himself, what about when he becomes president? - Issah Fuseini touts Bawumia's credentials

Former NPP Member of Parliament for Okaikoi North, Issah Fuseini has appealed to the delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party to elect Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer of the party.

Contributing to Peace FM's 'kokrokoo' show, Issah Fuseini touted Dr. Bawumia as the best candidate to lead the NPP into victory in the next general elections.



He noted that the Vice President has proven through his works that he deserves to be President of Ghana.



"Even as Vice President, he has proven himself like this. What about when he becomes a President?", he told host Nana Yaw Kesseh.

Nominations for the Presidential primary opened on May 26 and is expected to end on June 24, 2023.



Watch voideo below:



