Even dogs will reject food served under Free SHS programme – Mahama

Former President John Mahama is currently on a campaign tour as flagbearer hopeful of the NDC

Former President and National Democratic Congress(NDC) Flagbearer hopeful Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama has expressed worry over the poor quality of the food being served in the various Senior High Schools in the Country.

According to him, the poor quality of food leave the students growing very lean and look malnourished.



Addressing delegates and party members in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa Constituency, in the Central Region on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, Mr Mahama said the Free Senior High School programme is being poorly implemented.



“Today, if you look at the quality of food being served the students, pardon me, but I’m sure even dogs in their homes will not be served such poor quality of food. They come home from school very lean. The students are too parked in their dormitories for lack of space and they come home with bedbugs and if you don’t disinfect their items you’ll end up hosting lots of bedbugs in your home.

“I suggested that we have a national discussion on the Free SHS programme where various stakeholders and experts will share ideas about how to improve on the programme, but the Akufo-Addo government declined and we are all witnesses to what our students are going through at the Senior High Schools.”



The ex-President noted that the Free SHS programme has caused more harm to the students than good, adding that when he’s elected President, he will ensure the feeding system under the Free SHS will be decentralized to ensure quality food is served the students.



According to Mr Mahama, the Education System under the leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo has been terribly mismanaged hence there’s the need for a new government to introduce reforms to get the education sector back on track.