Even if Bawumia and the NPP enter the pocket of the devil, 2024 is a done deal for Mahama – Prophet

Former President John Mahama

The General Overseer and Founder of Yehowa Beye Prayer Ministry, Prophet Nana Yaw Osei Tutu, aka Prophet 99, has declared the 2024 presidential election a done deal for former President John Dramani Mahama.

Prophet Nana Yaw Osei Tutu, aka Prophet 99, said no matter what the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will do, they are heading into opposition.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, he said even if the NPP rigs the election, they will not win.



He was speaking with host Kwabena Agyapong.



Prophet 99 said this was a prophecy that God had revealed to him.



The man of God told the host that the NDC would stay in office for 12 years after the victory of Mr. John Dramani Mahama.

He also reiterated that after Mahama finishes serving his term, former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu will emerge as the next president.



He disclosed that God told him Mahama’s return was to help resolve the economic crisis that has led the country into serious challenges.



He, however, advised the former president to structure his campaign message to capture the minds of the Ghanaian voters.



He appealed to the NDC candidate to meet him since he had some messages for him that would help him run his campaign and win massively.



He further claimed that the NPP is plotting to use the military as part of their plot to cause mayhem and manipulate the electoral processes.

“But their plot will not work. The 2024 general election is a done deal for former President John Dramani Mahama. No matter what they(NPP) do, they will not win. The NDC will remain in power for twelve years. After Mahama finishes serving his term, former minority leader Haruna Iddrisu will be the next president. He will also serve two terms.”



He added, “Ghana will progress if Mahama assumes office. But I want to meet him and give him two messages that will help him win and manage the country better. I do not want to meet him because of money. This is a prophetic direction I have received, and so I am appealing to him to give him an audience. God has ordained him to be the next president.”



Meanwhile, he has prophesied that the NDC will shock the NPP in the Ashanti region in 2024.



He said the NDC will win more than 15 parliamentary seats in the 2024 general elections.



“We should mark it on the wall. The NDC will have more seats in the Ashanti region this election year. They will shock the NPP this election year. Those in the region are disappointed and will punish the NPP,” he said.