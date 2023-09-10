Even the devil knows Mahama will win 2024 election – Joan Gyan

John Dramani Mahama is flagbearer of the NDC

The NDC Parliamentary candidate for the Amenfi Central Constituency says no matter what happens flagbearer of the opposition party John Dramani Mahama will win the 2024 elections.

According to her, everything happening in Ghana shows that the former president is the obvious choice for the presidency in next year’s elections.



Addressing a charge gathering at Axim during a concert to mark the annual Kundum festival on Sunday, Joan Gyan said, “if you look at what is happening in Ghana today, you will know that John Mahama will win the 2024 presidential elections.



Even the devil knows that John Mahama will win”, she added.

Also addressing the gathering, MP for Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Kofi Arko Norkoe said he will keep on pushing to make the Kundum festival a big event in the area.



“Even in opposition I am able to bring big musicians to perform at the Kundum festival so just imagine what I will do if NDC wins power in 2024”, he said excitedly.



The 2023 edition of the Kundum festival attracted patrons from across Ghana and had artists like Keche, D-Chryme, Ayisem and a host of others.