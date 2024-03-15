Even your opponents didn’t know you'd be this worse as president – A Plus to Akufo-Addo

A Plus and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

One-time musician turned political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the recent power outages in the country.

A Plus, took to his Facebook page to share a tweet from 2012, wherein then-opposition leader Akufo-Addo lambasted the ruling government over power outages.



He reminded Akufo-Addo of his past stance on frequent power outages and juxtaposed it against the current challenges facing the nation.



In his Facebook post, he emphasized that the president himself has failed to meet the standards expected of his leadership, particularly in addressing the persistent power outages that have plagued the country.



"Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, you shared this in 2012. Look at what is happening now and give it a name, you have disappointed even your enemies; your main opponents who said you would fail as president didn't know you'd be this worse!" he said.



“Mr. President, if lights go out and come back on, isn’t that “dumso dumso?” Akufo-Addo’s old tweet read.





