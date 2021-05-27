Event Vendors Association of Ghana launches 2021 Event Industry Conference

President of EVAG, Kate Hassan

Source: Kojo Hagan, Contributor

The Ghana Event Vendors Association of Ghana, EVAG, has launched the 3rd edition of the Ghana Event Industry Conference (G.E.I.C) for 2021.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting to launch the event, President of EVAG, Kate Hassan, said this year’s event seeks to re-energize all industry players amidst COVID-19 hence the theme, "Resilience, Rethink, Redefine and Recreate".



She said the time has come for all event vendors to empower each other towards quality service delivery and customer satisfaction.



She took the opportunity to entreat all event vendors across the country to join EVAG to work towards a common goal.

The program featured speakers such as Kingsley Hayford (Senior Partner, Aanstreet Finance) who presented on "Post COVID-19, Business Restructuring for Growth" and Stephen N. Boadi (Lead Enabler, Enable Growth) who presented on "Leveraging on Social Media to Make Profit for Business Post COVID-19".



The three days conference will start on, 2nd and 3rd of November and will include activities such as master classes, exhibition and ends with Gala and Awards nights on 4th November, 2021.



The Ghana Event Industry Conference is a platform created for operators in the events industry to form synergies and share knowledge.