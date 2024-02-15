Ever seen a mate taking major decisions on behalf of a driver before? – Alan asks Bawumia

Alan Kyerematen and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, has taken a swipe at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, accusing him of watering down his role in the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Kyerematen, raised concerns about Bawumia's self-proclaimed position in the government's architecture, contending that he has contributed to the economic challenges the country currently faces.



His criticism stemmed from Bawumia's recent reference to himself as a "driver's mate" in the Akufo-Addo’s administration.



Speaking in an interview on Oyerepa TV on February 12, 2024, Kyerematen expressed disappointment with this characterization, arguing that the vice president's claim of being the driver's mate was inconsistent with the influential role he has played in the government.



"It is a bit disappointing for the vice president to say that he is the driver's mate, because if you say you are a co-pilot, then it makes sense because the presidency is one ticket. So you cannot strictly separate the president from the vice president.



"The vice president has had the opportunity to make inputs at the highest level in many of the things that have gone on. He, himself, has claimed credit for many of those things," he said.

He continued “Have you seen, a mate who takes major decisions on behalf of the driver? So it means that it is a conflicting signal and because you want power you want to debase the executive authority of a vice president,” Kyerematen added.



Bawumia on Wednesday (February 7) outlined his vision for Ghana in an address at the UPSA auditorium in Accra.



He stressed that despite being driver's mate, "if, by the Grace of God, you make me President, I will be in the driver's seat with constitutionally mandated authority to pursue my vision and my priorities.



He added: "My vision is to create a tent big enough to accommodate all our people, to tap into the resourcefulness and talents of our people irrespective of our different ethnic, political and religious backgrounds, to channel our energies into building the kind of country that assures a food self-sufficient, safe, prosperous, and dignified future for all Ghanaians, to create sustainable jobs with meaningful pay for all, and for Ghana to participate fully in the fourth industrial revolution using systems and data," he added.





