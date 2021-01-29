Every Ghanaian at risk of contracting coronavirus - Dr. Aboagye DaCosta

Coronavirus active cases are rising in Ghana

Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Aboagye DaCosta has posited that every Ghanaian, including infants, is at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

According to him, the perception that the virus only affects the old and those with underlying health conditions is false. “Let us understand that the virus can affect all persons”.



“All can get the virus but the people at risk are those with underlying health conditions and the old. It doesn’t mean kids cannot contract the virus; everyone can get infected”, Dr Aboagye DaCosta stated.



The health expert made this known in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM.



His comments come on the back of recent news of COVID-19 infections being recorded among infants and newborns at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



With the virus being no respecter of persons, Dr. DaCosta said, “Let’s understand that the virus can affect all. It may seem that I am always repeating myself but I deem it necessary that I should. The nose masks are meant to protect our family, community and the county. Washing your hands is not for your safety alone but for all around you. If we all adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols as a collective, we will be victorious over the virus”.

The Child Health Directorate of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has recorded 25 positive cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.



Fourteen (14) of the cases with two deaths were recorded in 2020, while nine cases and one death has been recorded this year according to authorities.



Professor Sampson Antwi, Head of the Directorate, briefing the media in Kumasi, said the latest confirmed cases involved an 11-day old baby.



Prof. Antwi stressed that those cases recorded last year had an age range between three months to 14 years.