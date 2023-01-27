Every MP is a leader and can lead in parliament just as experienced Hon. Ato Forson - Dr. Minta Nyarku

Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Constituency, Kwamena Minta Nyarku

Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Constituency has emphatically stated that any Member of Parliament can lead in the house but it was only unfair the party didn't consult MPs as to the changes in their leadership.

According to him "Every Member of Parliament was voted for. We're all colleagues and anyone can lead the party at any point in time when appointed. The problem was the fact that if the party wanted to change our leadership, it was only fair we were consulted", Dr. Nyarku averred.



He, however, underscored the fact that Honourable Haruna Iddrisu, is a fantastic leader, and to date, no one can have anything negative to say about his leadership. His style of presentation and oratory skills are phenomenal.



"He is knowledgeable regarding issues across all the sectors of the economy. Since he would be in Parliament with us, I am certain that Hon. Ato Forson will tap into his experience and directions. All we need to do now as a caucus is to support our new leaders to succeed going forward, Hon Minta Nyarku's kind words about Hon Iddrisu".



When his attention was drawn to the fact, why didn't the party wait for their upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections before effecting the changes on the Minority front, he responded, "It was an option that has come up but, what we've currently is what we must deal with to be able to support the party in whatever capacity we can", Ragga as he's affectionately called opined.

Regarding the upcoming primaries within his constituency and the competition he is yet to face, Ragga shared that, the NDC is a democratic party and he's the least bothered as to who wants to contest him. "When I was at Casford Hall, I contested an election, when I wanted to become an MP, I contested an election. Everyone who wants to contest is welcome", he affirmed.



Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku made these commentaries on Friday, 27th January 2023 on the 'Me Man Ho Dɔ' show on Kastle 93.3 FM in Cape Coast during an interview. The show was hosted by Nana Kwaku Arhin.



He concluded by assuaging the fears of all National Democratic Congress members regarding the current happenings in Parliament and that this too shall pass.



He added "Being a leader is difficult. I can't pick all calls that come through to me at all times. We all need to exercise patience and support each other and together we can succeed" he ended.