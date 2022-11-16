‘Every good thing comes with price’ – Ashie Moore reacts to money buying allegation in NDC

Ashie Moore

The newly elected Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ashie Moore has subscribed to the popular adage that states, “you have to pay the piper if you want to dance,” amidst his sacrifice towards his victors.

Conceding to the popular adage, Mr. Ashie Moore stated that he gave his all to ensure that his aspiration of winning the chairperson seat of the opposition party in the capital became a reality.



He was elected over the weekend in the NDC congress after he garnered 327 votes to topple incumbent chairman, Joseph Ade Coker’s 222 votes in the polls held at the Tema Sports Stadium.



Commenting on the vote-buying allegation that greeted the congress, Mr. Moore admitted paying monies to some delegates, however, he was quick to explain that it was not vote buying as alleged, rather he only catered for the food and transportation of the delegates.



According to the former Member of Parliament for Adenta, once an aspirant needs the votes of electorates or delegates, their welfare must be considered and that is exactly what he did.

“You need the person’s vote, so once the person comes and he is leaving can you overlook him/her to just leave? No, his transportation, what he will eat. And for me, as people know me to be, am not only into politics but a businessman as well…Everyone knows that I’m one figure who freely gives the little I have to people when it is required.



“So do you know something about the election we held…. nothing comes on the silva platter, every good thing comes with the price, and you know, am a businessman,” he said on the Anopa Bofo morning show hosted by Kwamina Sam Biney.



Although he spent a lot on the election, he indicated that he does not count his losses because he holds the principle that once you give money to someone it “does not amount to giving life to the person.”



Ashie Moore thus continued that he contested the election with an establishment, that he only has God since he had no powerful figure within or outside the party to support him.