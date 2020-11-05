Every gov’t has the political will to stop flooding - Engineer

File photo of a flooding situation in Accra

Project Coordinator at the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) Sanitation and Water Project, Ing. George Asiedu, has said every Government has the desire to end the flooding problem in Ghana.

However, the only problem is that the flooding issue has already gotten out of hand.



According to him, a lot of factors such as buildings in waterways and blockage of drainage systems by the dumping of refuse that has happened over the years has made it difficult for leaders of the country to solve the problem.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he said: “There is political will. The problem is that the issue has gotten out of hand. It is bigger than our finances and support”.



Ing. George Asiedu advised Ghanaians to avoid dumping refuse in drainage channels when it rains. He further urged Municipal Assemblies to monitor and make sure that people do not build houses in waterways.

The major political parties in Ghana have been preaching about ending perennial floods in Ghana. For example, the Presidential candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama says the perennial flooding in both the southern and northern parts of the country is due to the lack of effective planning and proper engineering.



According to Mr Mahama, this can be fixed by engaging the services of experts and contractors who will be paid under the Big Push programme.



Meanwhile, the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea, has assured Ghanaians the Government will do all it can to end the vicious cycle of rain-induced flooding in Accra.



According to him, the President has made available an amount of GHC 200 million to augment the budget allocation of the Ministry, which is GHC 17.3 million.