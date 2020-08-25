Every property in Ghana will have a unique address in Nov. - Bawumia

Click for Market Deals →
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that the government will in November this year commence a national digital address system to transform the economy.
In an interview on Peace FM's Kokrokoo on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Dr Bawumia revealed that about 4 million unique addresses have been developed for every property in Ghana.
He stated that by November, every house in Ghana will have an address and this is part of the government's goal to digitize the nation.
"Every property in Ghana will have a unique address in November...You're going to have a completely working national property addressing system," he said.
Additionally, every street in Ghana will have a name, the Vice President told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.
