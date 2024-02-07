Every sin of this government is being attributed to Akufo-Addo - Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Pratt Jr., the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, has commented on the heaping of blame on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the country's economic challenges.

Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on February 6, 2024, Pratt expressed empathy, stating that if he were in the president's shoes, he would feel disheartened by the relentless criticism.



The veteran journalist highlighted the growing sentiment that associates all government shortcomings with the president, even by his own vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



"Bawumia is blaming him, Kofi Bentil is also blaming him. Akufo-Addo is tired; every sin is being attributed to him.



“When you listen to his video (Bawumia's promo for a February 7 public lecture), you can predict whatever is coming, because he is saying the vision and the principle are the same but the path would be different.



"Which vision and principle are the same and which path is going to be different? Truth ,be told if I were Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo I would be sad because he is been blamed for everything.



“Everybody is blaming him for things that are not going well, if I were Nana Addo I would be scared a bit because now that I am even president, I am being blamed for all sins of the government,” he said.





