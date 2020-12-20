'Every time I lose, I come back stronger' – John Dumelo speaks after parliamentary defeat

2020 NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo

The 2020 Parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress at the Ayawaso West Wougon constituency, John Dumelo, has hinted of a comeback in 2024 following his defeat in the 2020 elections.

John Dumelo in his first attempt to make it to Ghana's Parliament, went head-to-head with the New Patriotic Party’s incumbent Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wougon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan in a fiercely contested election but lost to her on December 7.



Mr Dumelo polled 37,778 votes as against Lydia who emerged winner with 39,851 votes.



In his first-ever massage to the NDC and his campaign team following the results of the election, Mr Dumelo has thanked his supporters for their unflinching support adding that regardless of his defeat, history was made as the NDC managed to close the winning gap at Ayawaso West Wuogon which is a stronghold of the NPP.



In a statement on his Instagram page sighted by GhanaWeb.com, he recounted all the times he attempted leadership roles and the outcome of his decisions.



“In 2004, I stood for KNUST Queens hall Secretary, I lost. In 2005 I stood for KNUST Organizing Secretary, Civil Engineering Students Association, I won. In 2019 I stood for the NDC parliamentary primaries, I won. On the 7th of December 2020 I stood for MP at Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, I lost.

He further wrote: “Truth is, every time I lose, I come back stronger because I don’t see it as a loss, I see it as a journey to perfection. It is only when you are down that you appreciate what it takes to get back up. So I want to thank the over 37,000 people who voted for me in Ayawaso West Wuogon. From the bottom of my heart, I really appreciate you all. To those that didn’t vote for me, I hope that in the future I can work and prove to you that I’m worthy of your vote.”



He, however, indicated that he wasn't satisfied with the election results but pledged to contribute his quota to the development of his constituency.



See his post below:



