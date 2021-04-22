Every ‘true’ politician realistically eyes the presidency – Kunbuor

Benjamin Kunbuor is a former Nandom MP and Defence Minister

Dr Benjamin Kunbuor says the ultimate goal for anyone in politics is to rise to the high office of president.

The veteran politician who is currently a member of the National Democratic Congress’ Council of Elders, adds that the sincerity of anyone who doesn’t have such an ambition would largely be doubted.



GhanaWeb monitored comments he made on a TV talk show on Accra-based Citi TV where he discussed a wide range of issues about the main opposition party.



Asked about possible presidential ambitions, he responded: “To say that you don’t have presidential ambitions when you are in politics, the sincerity of it is doubted. Because people will be saying that so did you just enter politics to end at a particular level?



“Every politician is to reach the ultimate but I have never consciously put mechanisms in place and done things to even become a minister,” he stressed.



The former Health and Defence minister said throughout his political career, having served as a lawmaker and holding different ministerial portfolios, he never once lobbied for a position from any of the three presidents that the NDC has produced since 1993.

On the subject of presidential candidature of the party, Kunbuor stated that whiles he believed anyone who wanted to throw their hat in should be allowed, former president John Dramani Mahama remained the party’s best bet for any election.



He cited the vast political experience of Mahama and the good showing that he led the party to in the 2020 elections as the basis for his position.



“I think John is tried and tested. He had not only ministerial and parliamentary experience but vice presidential experience, so I think he is our best step forward, but having said that, I will not begrudge anybody in the party who decides to also put in a pitch as flagbearer; that is my attitude."



He continued: “So I never attacked anybody who contested Mahama, I will never do a thing like that. [I think he is our best bet into any election] definitely. If you were to look at the odds in opposition and if you were to see the showing [in 2020 polls], you will see that we rebound very effectively after the crushing defeat in 2016.



He added that the two-time unsuccessful presidential aspirant needed to be credited for the good that results from his leadership as much as he is criticized for the negative performances.