Every university graduate will undergo 6-month military training – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed one of the ways he will instill discipline in the populace if he becomes president after the 2024 general elections.

The New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirant said in an interview on Kings Radio (September 24) that there is currently no discipline in Ghane leading people to behave anyhow.



“I will put National Service personnel to good use. Because of indiscipline in Ghana, every National Service person, every university graduate will serve six months in the military,” he told host of the programme.



“You will serve six months in the military before completing your remaining six months National Service,” he stressed.



National Service is a scheme for all students of tertiary institutions nationwide to serve a year in public or private institutions, more often than not they are deployed across regions to supplement the government workforce and receive a monthly stipend.



Agyapong, who is sitting Member of Parliament for Assin Central has unveiled a PHD philosophy for presidential bid – Patriotism, Honesty and Discipline.

He has over the past months toured the country meeting delegates selling his political, economic, social and leadership plans as the NPP’s race towards the November 4 presidential primaries heats up.



The four aspirants in the race are Kennedy Agyapong, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former agric minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The winner of the primary will become a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



He shall also lead the NPP into the 2024 General Elections.





